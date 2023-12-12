Today is Tuesday December 12, 2023
Two killed in multi-vehicle wreck near Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2023 at 1:41 pm
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas – Two people are dead and six people were injured after a pickup veered into oncoming traffic on US Highway 175, north of Jacksonville. According to our news partners KETK, in a release from DPS, a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado veered into oncoming traffic and hit a 2022 Honda Accord and then a 2022 Toyota Corolla. The driver of the Silverado, 69-year-old David Blakeney of Jacksonville, as well as the driver of the Accord, 23-year-old Antonio Santana III of Little Elm, were pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers in the Accord and the driver plus three passengers in the Corolla were taken to a hospital.



