UT Tyler names 72-year-old graduate

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2023 at 8:05 am

TYLER — Mary Ruth “Ruthie” Graham earned her Bachelor’s degree from UT Tyler School of Nursing on her 72nd birthday. According to the university, Graham walked across the stage to receive her diploma on Dec. 8. Graham said in a release that after bonding with the nurses that helped her with the births of her four children she had decided that she wanted to help women in the same way they helped her, our news partner KETK reports. “I’d wanted to complete college all of these years, and this was my opportunity,” Graham said. “I knew it was my time.” She had earned her RN license in 1994 and worked in labor and delivery for 13 years. While working she helped her children through their own academic endeavors including four bachelor’s degrees, two master’s degrees and one pursing their Ph.D.

“I saw my kids pursue their educational goals, and it inspired me to do the same,” Graham said. “They taught me that it was possible, that it could be within my reach too. I genuinely believe that anyone can complete college if they attend class and put their mind to it.”

UT Tyler said that Graham had started her bachelor’s of science in nursing in 2016, taking just one class per semester while also helping homeschool her grandchildren.

“I was able to take my classes from anywhere, in a camper, on a cruise ship, in my office or even lying in bed. I couldn’t have done it if the program wasn’t so flexible and the professors so understanding,” Graham said.

