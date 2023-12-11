Today is Monday December 11, 2023
Palestine woman arrested after leading police chase

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2023 at 5:46 pm
Palestine woman arrested after leading police chasePALESTINE, Texas – A Palestine woman has been arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail after leading police on a chase that ended on a dead-end road. According to our news partner KETK, Shelby Lynn Beckham, 32, had an active warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in Navarro County. After running a stop sign, an on-patrol officer attempted to stop Beckham. She then attempted to evade the officer down a dead-end road before being arrested for her warrant. Palestine Police in a statement said the found Beckham was in possession of a methamphetamine pipe and a trace amount of methamphetamine in a small plastic container.



