Sen. Cornyn defends using ‘leverage’ of vote against Ukraine aid

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2023 at 4:23 pm

WASHINGTON – Billions of dollars in emergency foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan is on hold, caught up in a clash between U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans, as GOP negotiators demand border and immigration changes in the package according to KXAN. On Wednesday, the Senate failed to pass the defense aid package in a 49-51 vote. While the money for foreign allies has garnered bipartisan support in the upper chamber, Senate Republicans are blocking the package to gain leverage in their demands for including overhauls to border an immigration issues. A classified briefing Tuesday for senators to discuss the White House’s request for Israel and Ukraine aid resulted in heated discussions and many Republican members storming out of the meeting. Much of the opposition to the legislation amongst senators is due to the lack of border security language.

“This is a unique circumstance where there are things that I support in the package, but I can’t and won’t support that proceeding to that until we get a satisfactory answer to the policy changes that we need at the border,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas in an interview with Nexstar prior to the vote. Republicans have argued border reform is a national security issue and should therefore be in the package. The White House has warned Ukraine’s war effort against Russia could be hurt if it does not get the defense money it needs. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he is willing to make “significant compromises” on border policy in pursuit of the goal of getting urgent funding to the nation’s foreign allies. The White House offered Congress more than $13 billion to help clear up the asylum backlog, adding more immigration judges and border agents, but Republican negotiators have said it’s not enough. Cornyn is no stranger to brokering deals on tough bipartisan policy issues but did not seem willing to fold on his party’s demands.

