Lufkin man dead, 1 injured after FM 819 crash

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2023 at 4:23 pm

ANGELINA COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that one man is dead and another is injured after a 2015 Ford pickup truck crashed on FM 819 on Sunday accordeing to our news colleagues at KETK. Officials said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning when the Ford was traveling southeast on FM 819 near FM 2108. According to DPS, the Ford went off the left side of the road and hit a concrete culvert before hitting another concrete culvert and turning over. Bradley Napier, 42 of Lufkin, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace. Winston Conway, 38 of Lufkin, was taken to be treated by a local hospital after being ejected from the truck.

