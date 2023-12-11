Today is Monday December 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sebastian Maniscalco adds new dates to It Ain’t Right tour

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2023 at 3:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Photo: Peggy Sirota

Stand-up comic and Bookie actor Sebastian Maniscalco's 47-city 2024 It Ain't Right tour just got bigger.

Live Nation reports that due to popular demand, a third show has been added to his stand in New York City — including a return to Madison Square Garden, a venue he's sold out in the past.

Additionally, a second show has been added to Boston's TD Garden, and a show at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena was also added.

In the announcement, the About My Father star teases, "Hop on the 'It Ain't Right' tour, where I'll roast today's absurdities – non existent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus. Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!"

Tickets for New York City will be available starting with a Chase presale beginning Monday, December 11. Full details can be found at SebastianLive.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC