Golden Globes by the numbers

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2023 at 10:53 am
HBO - Warner Bros. Pictures

The nominations for the next Golden Globe Awards are in the books, and as reported, Barbie topped the movie entries while Succession topped TV; both tied with nine nominations apiece.

Best Motion Picture (Comedy) nominee Barbie was also honored with nominations including Best Actress for producer and star Margot Robbie; Ryan Gosling scored a Supporting Actor nom.

Director Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer scored eight noms in all. Barbie's release date bestie now also share a Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nomination.

The biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer also scored noms for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor in a Drama for Cillian Murphy, and Best Performance in a Supporting Role for Robert Downey Jr. and for Emily Blunt.

HBO's Succession wrapped up its run with a TV-topping nine noms, including Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama for both Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin. Sarah Snook was nominated in the corresponding Female Actor category.

Rounding out the cast, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgård were nominated as supporting actors. The show also was honored in the Television Drama category.

In the TV comedy category, The Bear and Only Murders in the Building tied for five, sharing noms for Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical; The Bear's leads Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri were heralded in the Actor and Female Actress category, and the show's Abby Elliott and Ebon Moss-Bachrach were nominated in their respective supporting categories.

Only Murders saw nominations for Selena Gomez in the Best Actress in a Comedy category, with Steve Martin and Martin Short earning Best Supporting Actor recognition.

Speaking of numbers, Meryl Streep has broken her own Golden Globes record: Her nod in the Best Supporting Female Actor category for Only Murders in the Building is her 33rd.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



