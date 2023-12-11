Elon Musk restores X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2023 at 9:27 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Elon Musk has restored the X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. It comes after Musk posted a poll this weekend on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that came out 70% in favor of the Infowars host, who repeatedly has called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax. The move poses new uncertainty for advertisers, who have fled X over concerns about hate speech appearing alongside their ads. Musk says the move is about protecting free speech rights. Jones and his Infowars show had been permanently banned in 2018 for abusive behavior.

