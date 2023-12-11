Today is Monday December 11, 2023
Person of interest taken into custody in stabbing death of Detroit synagogue president: Police

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2023 at 8:43 am
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(DETROIT) -- A person of interest was taken into custody Sunday night in the October stabbing death of the president of a Detroit synagogue.

"DPD can confirm that a person of interest has been taken into custody in furtherance of the investigation into the murder of Samantha Woll. In an effort to ensure the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time," read a statement from the Detroit Police Department Sunday night.

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home on Oct. 21.

Detroit police said in late October that there was no evidence to point to the crime being motivated by antisemitism.

A suspect taken into custody in connection with the murder of Woll in November was released days later, the suspect's attorney previously confirmed to ABC News.

  1. ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this story.

