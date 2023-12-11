I-20 lanes to close in Van Zandt County for bridge work

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2023 at 7:53 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced two upcoming lane closures on I-20 in Van Zandt County this week. On Monday and Tuesday, the eastbound and westbound outside lanes at I-20 and FM 859 will be shut down as a part of a bridge replacement project at FM 859. According to DPS, this is east of Splash Kingdom in Canton. According to our news partner KETK, the eastbound and westbound outside lanes at I-20 and FM 47 will be shut down Wednesday and Thursday as a part of a bridge replacement project at FM 859.

