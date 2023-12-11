Today is Monday December 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


I-20 lanes to close in Van Zandt County for bridge work

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2023 at 7:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


I-20 lanes to close in Van Zandt County for bridge workVAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced two upcoming lane closures on I-20 in Van Zandt County this week. On Monday and Tuesday, the eastbound and westbound outside lanes at I-20 and FM 859 will be shut down as a part of a bridge replacement project at FM 859. According to DPS, this is east of Splash Kingdom in Canton. According to our news partner KETK, the eastbound and westbound outside lanes at I-20 and FM 47 will be shut down Wednesday and Thursday as a part of a bridge replacement project at FM 859.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC