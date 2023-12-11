Today is Monday December 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Menorah display not allowed on Tyler square

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2023 at 7:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Menorah display not allowed on Tyler squareSMITH COUNTY — An East Texas county rules that a Jewish menorah cannot be displayed on a public square. Commissioners in Smith County decided not to permit the display of the Jewish symbol during the observance of Hanukkah. County Judge Neal Franklin said in recent years the county has allowed only secular holiday decorations on the downtown Tyler Square to avoid lawsuits and demands from fringe religious groups demanding to display symbols. Tyler Rabbi Neal Katz says the menorah has been displayed in the past without controversy, but the display broke a few years ago and was only replaced this year. Katz says the decision is “antagonistic” to the Tyler Jewish community.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC