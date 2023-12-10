Feds award $1 million to explore high speed rail

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2023 at 3:23 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News says that federal money will soon start flowing into the planning and development of Fort Worth-Dallas-Houston high speed rail service. The Biden administration on Friday announced the selection of 69 rail corridors across 44 states that will each get $500,000 for planning and development. One of those corridors is the route between Dallas and Houston.

The corridor’s sponsor is Amtrak, which announced in August it is partnering with Texas Central, the company behind a beleaguered proposal to run a bullet train between the two cities. The proposed bullet train has been in the works for years as Texas Central has faced tax troubles and the departure of its CEO. Opponents on Friday quickly noted the project’s price tag has been estimated in the tens of billions and predicted large sums of additional government money would be required if it were to move forward.

While Friday’s news was encouraging to backers of the high-speed rail proposals, opponents sought to pour cold water on it. Waller County Judge Trey Duhon is president of Texans Against High Speed Rail, a group of property owners, business owners and elected officials concerned about the project’s use of eminent domain. Duhon said he had assumed federal money would follow the announcement of the partnership between Amtrak and Texas Central. His group intends to share their concerns about the project with Amtrak. For example, he said the environmental assessment that was conducted is now outdated given ongoing development and inflation has rendered any financial projections moot. The money awarded is a pittance compared to what’s required to build such a project, Duhon said. “It doesn’t mean that these corridors are going to happen,” Duhon said. “They’re just going to continue to look into the viability of these projects.”

Go Back