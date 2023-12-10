Paxton defender loses Houston Council race

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2023 at 3:16 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that two incumbents and two newcomers won their respective City Council runoffs on Saturday, with District G Councilmember Mary Nan Huffman prevailing in her high-profile contest against attorney Tony Buzbee. Incumbent Carolyn Evans-Shabazz from District D also retained her spot on City Council, while Mario Castillo in District H and Willie Davis in At-Large 2 secured first-time wins. Three of the seven races on the ballot remained too close to call with early votes tallied and 56.4% of polling locations reporting.

Huffman’s match-up against Buzbee was perhaps the most high-profile City Council race of election season. Buzbee entered the race on the last day that he could sign up and ran a heated campaign to represent one of the city’s wealthiest and most conservative districts. District G encompasses much of the area between Interstate-10 and Westheimer Road and includes River Oaks and The Galleria. Huffman said in a statement that she was humbled to have the opportunity to continue serving on City Council. “The voters in District G know me and know I am a fighter,” she said in a statement. Huffman, who fell just short of avoiding a runoff after earning 49.4% of the vote in the general election, is the lawyer for the Houston Police Officers Union and ran on a public safety-focused platform. Buzbee previously ran for mayor in 2019 but lost in the runoff to Sylvester Turner. He has represented a number of high-profile clients as a trial attorney, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

