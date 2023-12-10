Whitmire elected Mayor of Houston

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2023 at 3:11 pm

HOUSTON – State Sen. John Whitmire was elected Houston’s 63rd mayor in a landslide Saturday night, prevailing over U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee by about 30 percentage points in a race he dominated from start to finish. The Houston Chronicle reports Whitmire opened up a massive lead, 64.7% to 35.3%, with the early vote tallied and 57% of polling locations reporting. Just under two-thirds of all votes in this year’s runoff were cast during early voting, according to Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth.

Whitmire, 74, has represented Houston in the Texas Legislature for 50 years, making a name for himself crafting the state’s criminal justice laws in the 1990s. He began his mayoral run in November 2021, campaigning on a promise to be “tough and smart” on crime and warning that nothing else matters if City Hall cannot tackle public safety.

He promised voters he’d get personally involved in police recruiting and drive down police response times, while also calling for deployment of as many as 200 Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to augment the city’s police presence. It proved a winning approach in a race in which Houstonians repeatedly told pollsters that crime was their top concern. “Great cities solve their problems. They bring people together. Our campaign united this city,” Whitmire said at his victory party at George R. Brown Convention Center. “Tonight I’m smiling. And I’m smiling for the city of Houston. I want you to smile because tonight is something to smile about.” Jackson Lee, 73, announced her mayoral campaign in March, immediately scrambling the political dynamics of the contest. She campaigned as an aggressive problem solver focused on city services, hitting Whitmire for his Republican donors and moderate positions in the Legislature. But she apparently was dragged down by negative views among conservative and independent voters. The congresswoman congratulated Whitmire and committed to working with him. “Our work is not completed. This was a journey. I am a public servant, and being a public servant you never stop working,” Jackson Lee said. “I hope you’ll allow me to continue to work and serve you as I have done in the past because that is what I will do. I’m committed to doing what is necessary to make sure this is a great city.”

Go Back