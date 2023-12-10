Today is Sunday December 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two dead, others injured after crash in Cuney

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2023 at 10:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Two dead, others injured after crash in CuneyCUNEY – Cherokee County Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace has confirmed to our news partners at KETK that two people died and several others were injured in a crash on Highway 175 in Cuney on Friday night. The crash was a head on collision between two vehicles that caused a third vehicle to go airborne and roll. The two who died in the crash were a 70-year-old man and a 28-year-old-man. Both men were declared dead at the scene by Wallace. Several others, including an infant, were reportedly injured in the crash and had to be taken to hospitals in Tyler and Jacksonville.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC