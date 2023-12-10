Two dead, others injured after crash in Cuney

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2023 at 10:49 am

CUNEY – Cherokee County Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace has confirmed to our news partners at KETK that two people died and several others were injured in a crash on Highway 175 in Cuney on Friday night. The crash was a head on collision between two vehicles that caused a third vehicle to go airborne and roll. The two who died in the crash were a 70-year-old man and a 28-year-old-man. Both men were declared dead at the scene by Wallace. Several others, including an infant, were reportedly injured in the crash and had to be taken to hospitals in Tyler and Jacksonville.

