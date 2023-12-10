Eagles’ Dom DiSandro barred from sideline in Dallas

ByADAM SCHEFTER

Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro is being barred from Philadelphia’s sideline for Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys for his part in last Sunday’s sideline scuffle with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

“This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place,” the Eagles said in a statement Saturday. “Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities.”

DiSandro is allowed to go to Dallas with the Eagles and do all his regular duties, but he will not be on the sideline.

DiSandro and other Eagles officials met Friday with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the league office in New York, league sources said. The league still is reviewing additional material to see if further discipline is warranted.

The NFL sent a memo to all teams Wednesday reminding them to “please ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement.”

Greenlaw said Wednesday that he and DiSandro exchanged apologies via intermediaries.

“We just exchanged a formal apology just between me and [Niners general manager John Lynch] and some of the same people that we do know in the building and stuff like that,” Greenlaw said. “He seemed like a genuine guy. Seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building. So, I hate that, honestly. I really hate that it even escalated and went to that.”

Greenlaw was fined $10,927 on Saturday for the hit on Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith that led to the sideline scrap.

Information from ESPN’s Nick Wagoner was used in this report.

