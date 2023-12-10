Bengals didn’t break rules with Joe Burrow injury, sources confirm

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2023 at 4:50 am

ByABC News

CINCINNATI — The Bengals did not violate the NFL’s injury policy before quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11, league sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The NFL was investigating why Burrow was not listed on the injury report leading up to the Nov. 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens. A social media post by the team the day before the game had shown Burrow wearing a compression sleeve on his right hand coming off the team plane in Baltimore. The post was later deleted.

Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist during the loss to Baltimore. He said he felt a pop when he made a touchdown throw to running back Joe Mixon, which was one play after Burrow was hit by Ravens defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

After the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and players said they were unaware of any wrist injury Burrow was dealing with before he suffered the tear.

When Taylor announced Nov. 17 that Burrow would miss the rest of the season, the coach said it was an acute injury that was caused by the hit from Clowney. Both Burrow and Taylor said the injury was unrelated to the compression sleeve.

The fourth-year quarterback underwent successful surgery on Nov. 27 to repair the tear, and he has been with the team as he starts his recovery.

CBS first reported the NFL’s determination that the Bengals had not committed a violation.

Go Back