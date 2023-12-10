Vikings OC Wes Phillips charged with DWI, will travel to Vegas

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2023 at 4:49 am

ByKEVIN SEIFERT

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested Friday night and charged with misdemeanor operation of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Phillips was stopped on I-394 in Minneapolis at approximately 9:45 p.m. CT. He showed signs of impairment and ultimately his blood alcohol content tested at 0.10. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08.

Phillips was booked into the Hennepin County jail at 11 p.m. CT. He was released at 1:26 a.m. after posting a $300 bond, according to jail records. Phillips has an initial court appearance scheduled for Dec. 21.

The team is scheduled to depart Saturday afternoon for Las Vegas, where the Vikings will take on the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night,” the Vikings said in a statement. “This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Phillips, 44, joined the Vikings in 2022 as one of coach Kevin O’Connell’s first hires. The pair had worked together on the Los Angeles Rams’ staff in 2020 and 2021. He is in his 17th NFL season, having spent time with Washington and Dallas in addition to the Vikings and Rams. He is a third-generation NFL coach as the son of longtime coach Wade Phillips and the grandson of Bum Phillips.

