Penn president Elizabeth Magill resigns amid backlash over congressional hearing comments

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2023 at 3:58 pm
(NEW YORK) -- University of Pennsylvania president Elizabeth Magill has voluntarily resigned, the institution said on Saturday, following backlash over her comments during a congressional hearing on how she said she would handle remarks in the university community calling for the "genocide of Jews."

"It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution," Magill said in a statement shared by the university. "It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn's vital missions."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



