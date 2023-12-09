Grapeland man dead, woman injured after crash

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2023 at 5:08 pm

ANGELINA COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that one man died and a woman was injured in a crash on State Highway 63 at State Highway 147 around 9:25 p.m. on Friday, according to our news partners at KETK. Earl Knockaert, 79 of Grapeland, was driving a Chevrolet SUV west on SH63 when DPS said he took a curve at an unsafe speed and left the roadway causing the vehicle to overturn.

Knockaert was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff. A passenger in the car, Mary Knockaert, 78, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a DPS press release.

DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.

