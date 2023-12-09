Community mourns death of 15-year-old Livingston ISD student

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2023 at 11:25 am

LIVINGSTON — Our colleagues at KETK report that Livingston ISD and community members mourn the loss of one of their students who died after being struck by an 18-wheeler when leaving a school bus. “Our district lost a member of its family. At times like this, we are reminded how precious life can be and how fragile each life truly is. It is sad when our district loses a member of its family. It is even more tragic when such a young life is taken away from us. We extend our thoughts and sincere condolences to family and friends.

All of our counselors are available in the morning to listen and help any students needing assistance. We are fortunate to have a team of experienced counselors who can provide much-needed comfort to our students and staff.”

Members of the community have also voiced their sympathy for the family.

Kathy Prescott, a resident, said she cannot stop thinking about how the family must be hurting.

“I feel like something has to be done loading and unloading these babies on these highways,” said Prescott.

Roxie Long, another resident, said she also has a son who is 15-years-old and that this hits close to home.

“That’s all I see on Facebook is wanting prayers for our community and the boys family,” said Long.

She said the community has faced tragedies before and will come together to support the family.

“Polk County is very strong. When disasters happen, we just all kind of pull together,” said Long.

Other officials have released statements offering their condolences including the South Polk County Volunteer Fire Department and Corrigan-Camden ISD.

Representative Trent Ashby, who represents District 9 of the Texas House, said “please join me in praying for the family, friends, and entire Livingston community as they grieve this tragic and devastating loss.”

