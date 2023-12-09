Man reports being shot at Tyler intersection

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2023 at 11:17 am

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that police responded to a report that someone had been shot in their car near Tyler High. Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh spoke with KETK about a reported shooting on the roadway near Tyler High and New Life Church. The caller told Tyler Police that they had been shot on the roadway and pulled into the parking lot of Tyler High where they awaited EMS.

Car at the scene of roadway shooting in front of Tyler High

The victim has been taken to a nearby hospital and their status is currently unknown.

Tyler Police and Tyler ISD Police are on the scene, they are not letting any vehicles in or out of the parking lot. Police were also seen investigating the nearby roadway.

