Baylor transfer QB Blake Shapen commits to Mississippi State

ByPETE THAMEL

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen has committed to transfer to Mississippi State, he told ESPN on Friday.

Shapen was one of the most experienced and productive quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal, as he started 23 career games at Baylor over three seasons. In three seasons there, he threw for 5,574 yards, 36 touchdowns and completed 63.7% of his passes.

He’ll link up with first-year Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby, a noted maestro of prolific offenses. Shapen received strong interest from a flurry of Power 5 programs, but ultimately found the best fit and offensive potential in Starkville.

He’ll be immediately eligible and has at least one season of eligibility remaining.

Shapen’s verbal commitment came even before he visited officially, although he did visit the campus during high school recruiting. (Shapen was also a strong baseball recruit in high school.)

Shapen plans to visit Starkville next weekend, as Mississippi State is slated to host a handful of high-profile wide receivers from the transfer portal. He’ll quickly turn at that point from recruit to recruiter to try and lure top skill talent.

Shapen didn’t take any visits, as he had a few planned but quickly focused on Mississippi State as his top choice. When they reciprocated, a decision came quickly.

Lebby is entering his first season as head coach at Mississippi State. He takes over for Zach Arnett, who didn’t last a full season in 2023 after being promoted after the 2022 season from interim coach in the wake of Mike Leach’s death.

Lebby is expected to quickly give the Bulldogs an identity on offense, as he’s a disciple of the spread offense with relentless tempo that was made famous at Baylor. That means Shapen will be entering a pass-heavy system predicted on aggressiveness.

Mississippi State opens next season with a game against Eastern Kentucky before traveling to Arizona State.

