LSU’s Daniels, Washington’s Penix win top college football awards

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2023 at 12:13 am

ByABC News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels continued to collect postseason awards when additional honors were handed out Friday night.

Daniels, named The Associated Press player of the year on Thursday, won the Walter Camp national player of the year award as well as the Davey O’Brien Award as the top quarterback in college football.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. won the Maxwell Award, given to the nation’s best all-around player, while Payton Wilson of North Carolina State won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player as well as the Dick Butkus Award as top linebacker.

Daniels, a San Bernardino, California, native who transferred to LSU from Arizona State in 2022, led the nation in total offense this season with 4,946 yards in 12 games (412.2 yards per game). He passed for 3,812 yards, third nationally, and his 40 touchdown passes tied him for first with Oregon QB Bo Nix, who played in one more game than Daniels.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Daniels also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 TDs. His 50 touchdowns rushing and passing combined, along with a 2-point conversion on a passing play, made him responsible for a nation-high 302 points.

Daniels is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy alongside Nix, Penix and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., who won the Biletnikoff Award as the top receiver.

Penix led the Huskies into the College Football Playoff after passing for 4,218 yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Wilson was involved in 138 tackles for the Wolfpack, with 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries and 3 interceptions.

In other awards: Air Force’s Trey Taylor won the Jim Thorpe Trophy for nation’s best defensive back; Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II won the Doak Walker Award for outstanding running back; Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat won the Outland Trophy for outstanding collegiate interior lineman; and Miami (OH)’s Graham Nicholson won the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top placekicker.

Earlier this month, Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the top defender in college football.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Go Back