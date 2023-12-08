Today is Friday December 08, 2023
Authorities say email bomb threats to Texas schools were a hoax

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2023 at 4:31 pm
Authorities say email bomb threats to Texas schools were a hoaxLUFKIN – Three schools in Texas Friday received email bomb threats with the sender claiming to be a Russian terrorist. According to our news partner KETK, school districts in Lufkin, Hudson and Huntington received the email threat Friday morning as school began. The sender said they were partners in a terrorist organization and they planted bombs set to explode at a set time in retaliation in giving support to Ukraine. Authorities quickly determined that this was a hoax. The FBI, Texas DPS and other law enforcement agencies are continuing their investigation into this matter.



