Cherokee County Sheriff’s search for runaway

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2023 at 4:12 pm

RUSK – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old runway. Her name is Madison Clark. According to a press release from the Cherokee County SO, Madison was last seen at her home on CR3904. She is white, 5”8′ and 110 pounds. Madison is believed to have left with an unknown male. Sheriff Brent Dickson reminds everyone that harboring a runaway is punishable by a year in jail and a $4000.00 fine.

