Man arrested in Daingerfield after assault and hostage situation

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2023 at 4:12 pm

DANGERFIELD – The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a call Wednesday at Priefert Manufacturing in Mount Pleasant. According to our news partner KETK, that call concerned an alleged stabbbing. When police arrived they were told two victims were transported to an ER, while the suspect left the scene. Law enforcement identified the suspect as 43-year-old Skip Springer of Daingerfeld. They obtained two warrants for Springer’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thursday night, the Mount Pleasant PD was contacted by the Daingerfield Police Department with information on Springer’s location. The Dangerfield PD and Morris County Sheriff’s Office went to the Daingerfield address where Springer was.



When confronted Springer refused to surrender and refused to allow a woman at the address the right to leave. Eventually, the DPD, Morris County SO, DPS, and hostage negotiators were to arrest Springer. The woman was examined by EMS and was determined to be injured. Authorities say the Mr. Springer was booking into the Morris County Jail with charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping, plus two other outstanding warrants.

