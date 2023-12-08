Today is Friday December 08, 2023
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2023 at 12:03 pm
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The Archies: The TV show Riverdale may have ended this year, but you can return to the “town with pep” in this new film.

My Life with the Walter Boys: Are you ready to obsess over a new love triangle? Try out the new teen romance series.

Leave the World Behind: Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke star in the new film from the man who created Mr. Robot.

Peacock
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie: The TV detective is back to solve one final case. You can stream the new film starring Tony Shalhoub.

Hulu
Culprits: A ruthless assassin targets the crew they used to work with in the new limited series.

Disney+
Doctor Who: The Giggle: And, finally, if David Tennant is your favorite Time Lord, then you’re in luck. Watch the special Doctor Who event featuring Tennant this weekend.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



