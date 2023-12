Arp schools dismissed early Friday

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2023 at 2:16 pm

ARP – Because of repairs to the water tower in Arp, Arp ISD was dismissed before lunch Friday. This was because of a lack of running water to the district. According to Arp ISD Communications Coordinator Mike Alzamora, students from all Arp campuses were dismissed at 11:15a.m. with school buses running at that time as well.

