Paxton warns Houston hospitals about judge’s emergency abortion order

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2023 at 10:55 am

AUSTIN – The San Antonio Express-News reports that hours after a Texas judge ruled a woman may receive an emergency abortion, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned three Houston hospitals that they could still face penalties if they allow the procedure to happen. “We feel it is important for you to understand the potential long-term implications if you permit such an abortion to occur at your facility,” Paxton wrote in a letter Thursday to Houston Methodist, The Woman’s Hospital of Texas and Texas Children’s Hospital.

Travis County District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble sided with the woman, Kate Cox, 31, of Dallas, in ruling that her health and fertility are at risk due to a fatal fetal diagnosis, and she should be able to receive an abortion from her Houston physician, Dr. Damla Karsan, without legal repercussions. Karsan has admitting privileges at the three hospitals Paxton targeted.

Paxton, a third-term Republican, wrote that Guerra Gamble is not medically qualified to decide whether Cox has a “life-threatening” condition, which he argued she does not. The “activist” judge’s order, he said, “does not insulate hospitals, doctors or anyone else” from facing civil or criminal legal consequences under the state’s overlapping abortion bans that invite enforcement from local prosecutors, Paxton’s office and everyday citizens. Cox’s legal team has not disclosed where and when she may receive the procedure, citing her family’s safety. Marc Hearron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said Paxton’s letter amounts to“fearmongering,” which he said has been the attorney general’s “main tactic in enforcing these abortion bans.” “Rather than respect the judiciary, he is misrepresenting the court’s order,” Hearron said in an emailed statement. “He attacks the judge who rules against him as an ‘activist judge’. He is trying to bulldoze the legal system to make sure Kate and pregnant women like her continue to suffer.” The Center is representing Cox, her husband Justin and Karsan in the lawsuit.

Go Back