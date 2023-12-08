Today is Friday December 08, 2023
Voters in Houston will elect the oldest big-city mayor in the U.S.

December 8, 2023
HOUSTON (AP) – A mayoral runoff Saturday between state Sen. John Whitmire, 74, and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, 73, has the fourth-largest city in the U.S. on the verge of picking a new leader who cuts against Houston’s demographic trends. Census figures show Houston is becoming younger, with a median age of around 35 and 25% of the population below 18. Although other City Halls have not exactly been swept up in a youth movement — New York Mayor Eric Adams is 63 and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is 70 — the choices in Houston have frustrated some of voters in the Democratic stronghold, particularly younger ones, at a time when the party is searching for new political stars in Texas who might be able to end 30 years of GOP dominance statewide.



