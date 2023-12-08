Today is Friday December 08, 2023
Federal judge poised to prohibit separating migrant families at border

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2023 at 4:19 am
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge is poised to prohibit separation of families at the border for purposes of deterring immigration for eight years. U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw is being asked to preemptively block resumption of a lightning-rod, Trump-era policy that the former president hasn’t ruled out if elected to a second term next year. The judge tentatively approved a settlement in October between the Justice Department and families represented by the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU says no one has formally objected to the settlement ahead of Friday’s hearing in San Diego, clearing the way for final approval.



