Deputies confronted but didn’t arrest fatal shooting suspect in August

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2023 at 4:17 am
AUSTIN (AP) — A man suspected of killing six people earlier this week in a shooting rampage across central Texas was confronted by police in August. Officers encountered Shane James Jr. during a mental health crisis and could have arrested him on a violation for cutting off an ankle monitor. Instead, they left him with his family, where he was barricaded in his room. A new state law that went into effect Sept. 1 made cutting off an ankle monitor a state jail felony. Had it been in effect, officers likely would have pulled him from his room and arrested him. James’ parents are among the six people killed Tuesday.



