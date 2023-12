Boil water notice for Elkhart

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2023 at 6:26 pm

ELKHART – Thursday afternoon, the City of Elkhart issued a boil water notice. According to our news partner KETK, the notice was issued due to a water main break. City officials say when repairs are complete they will they will notify their residents when the boil water notice is not required. Any questions can be directed to Elkhart City Hall at 903-764-5657

