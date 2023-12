UT Health parent systems restored

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2023 at 6:20 pm

TYLER – After last week’s cyberattack, UT Health’s parent company, Ardent Health Services, has announced that records and other vital platforms have been restored. Our news partner KETK reports that although clinics and emergency rooms are back to full service, some non-emergency procedures are still at a halt as some repairs are still being made.

Go Back