FTC investigating proposed ExxonMobil acquisition

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2023 at 4:45 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are investigating ExxonMobil’s $60 billion deal to acquire a Texas oil company in what would be one the largest mergers in the energy industry in two decades, according to securities filings. The Federal Trade Commission, which enforces federal antitrust law, has asked for additional information from the companies about Exxon’s proposed acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources. The request is a step the agency takes when reviewing whether a merger could be anticompetitive under U.S. law. Pioneer disclosed the request in a filing Tuesday.

The investigation comes after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and 22 other Democratic senators urged the FTC to investigate the Exxon-Pioneer deal and a separate acquisition by oil giant Chevron, a proposed $53 billion purchase of Hess Corporation. Both deals are among the largest petroleum deals in U.S. history and could violate antitrust law, the Democrats said. There’s no public indication of a federal inquiry into the Chevron merger.

Schumer said Tuesday he asked the FTC to “take a hard look at Exxon’s blockbuster merger and block it if it would lead to higher prices, hurt competition or force families to pay more at the pump. I’m glad the FTC is taking this step.’’

Other news

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, center, along with Patrick Howarth of ExxonMobil, addresses ExxonMobil’s announcement that it will begin drilling for lithium in southern Arkansas, with the oil giant expected to begin production of the critical material for electric vehicles by 2027, at a news conference at the state Capitol, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. (Thomas Metthe/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Exxon Mobil is drilling for lithium in Arkansas and expects to begin production by 2027

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., listens during a news conference On Capitol Hill Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Schumer and other Senate Democrats call for a federal probe of huge oil deals by Exxon and Chevron

File – Seen is the Chevron Richmond Refinery in this view from Point Richmond, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. The San Ramon, California, company posted a third-quarter profit of $6.53 billion, or $3.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $3.05 per share. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Exxon profit falls compared with record-setting numbers last year, but consolidation in full swing

The FTC, which shares antitrust authority with the Justice Department, can sue in court to block a merger or decline to take action, effectively clearing the deal. A spokesman for the commission declined to comment Tuesday.

Chevron, Exxon and other oil companies have announced huge profits from strong energy prices and demand since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Exxon reported $9.1 billion in profits in the quarter that ended Sept. 30, while Chevron reported $6.5 billion in profits.

Exxon has said the proposed deal with Texas-based Pioneer Resources would enhance U.S. energy security and benefit the American economy and consumers.

Chevron said its proposed deal with New York-based Hess would strengthen long-term performance while “delivering higher returns and lower carbon” dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.

Both deals must be approved by federal regulators.

Environmental groups have denounced what some called “merger mania” in the oil industry that threatens competition.

“Exxon publicly promised to reduce emissions, yet subsequently spent $60 billion acquiring another fossil fuel company – doubling down on their commitment to oil and gas and putting profits over people,’’ said Alex Witt of Climate Power, a left-leaning advocacy group founded by the Center for American Progress Action Fund, League of Conservation Voters and Sierra Club.

“The FTC is right to investigate Exxon’s acquisition of Pioneer, which could raise prices at the pump and is aimed at keeping the U.S. reliant on fossil fuels,’’ Witt said.

Go Back