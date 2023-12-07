Tiger found in streets of Houston dies at area animal ranch

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2023 at 6:09 pm

MURCHISON – India, a tiger taken off the streets of Houston in 2021 has died in Murchison at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch. According to our news partner KETK, ranch officials say that India had been lethargic and was less responsive to those caring for him. India was in the process of being taken for an examination, when he died.



IN a statement from Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, “We wanted to share this heartbreaking news with our incredible supporters who have been following India’s story from the day we took him in from the streets of Houston in 2021 where he was roaming in the neighborhood where he was kept as a pet. All who knew India are deeply saddened by this loss. We at Black Beauty Ranch were truly honored to provide him with the best care and life he deserved and the freedom to be a tiger and flourish into a wild animal. RIP amazing India. You will always be in our hearts.”

Go Back