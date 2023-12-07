Paxton hasn’t declared millions in properties

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2023 at 4:20 pm

AUSTIN – KUT Public Radio reports that The Copper Canyon Lodge in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, “has everything,” according to vacation rental website Vrbo. Floor-to-ceiling windows. A hot tub. Five bedrooms. A “private chef, masseuse, or housekeeping” on request. A one-night stay costs several hundred dollars. Copper Canyon is undoubtedly the “luxe rustic retreat” its advertisement promises. What’s not obvious about the lodge is its apparent owner: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. According to local property records, Paxton bought a $1.6 million rental property matching the lodge’s location and description in early 2022. But he hasn’t disclosed the property anywhere on the transparency paperwork he’s required to file with the state. Texas law requires public officials to file annual personal financial reports detailing how they make their money and where it goes. Homes they own, as well as stocks, business interests and other income go on the reports.

The purposes of the disclosures are to ensure officials don’t have conflicts of interest and to strengthen public confidence in elected representatives. But in the annual report he filed in June, Paxton wrote that he thinks the rules regarding what property ownership and rental income need to be disclosed “lack detail” and are “somewhat abstract.” He pledged to ask the Texas Ethics Commission “in the coming days” to tell him exactly what he needs to disclose to the public. It’s been five months and Paxton still has not sought an opinion from the commission. The Texas Ethics Commission does not release the identity of officials who ask for advisory opinions. But the agency’s general counsel, James Tinley, confirmed that no one has made such a request since Paxton filed his financial report this summer. Paxton also has not updated his report, Tinley said. That means the attorney general still hasn’t publicly disclosed the Oklahoma property — or at least five others out of state that he or his blind trust own, many of which were purchased in the last few years. Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, own another home near Tampa, Florida, and a blind trust he created a number of years ago is listed as the owner of four more properties in Florida, Hawaii and Utah. None were disclosed on Paxton’s annual financial report this year.

