Today is Thursday December 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


House Republicans to move forward on formalizing Biden impeachment inquiry next week

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2023 at 10:24 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


joe daniel price/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The House Rules Committee announced Thursday it will consider a resolution next week to formalize Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier this week that he believes that Republicans would get the votes they need to formalize their inquiry.

House Republicans have alleged, without proof, that Biden was directly involved in and benefited from his family's business dealings. The White House has called the inquiry "extreme politics at its worst."

Lawmakers have held one public hearing, which offered several contentious moments but no new evidence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC