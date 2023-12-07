Shelter in place lifted after reported gas leak

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2023 at 8:33 am

GLADEWATER — The shelter in place issued in Gladewater Wednesday following a gas leak has been lifted, according to Fire Chief Mike Simmons. Simmons said construction workers were installing a new utility pole when they accidentally hit a 4-inch gas pipe. The gas leak affected two schools, 12 businesses and nearly 50 homes, our news partner KETK reports. Though gas leaks can be serious, Simmons said he believes the quick response from all crews at the scene prevented anyone from getting hurt or sick. According to a release, officials ask anyone returning to the area affected by the gas leak to open all doors and windows and ventilate their homes for at least an hour or more. Officials warn people not to relight pilots or other flame and heat sources until ventilated to be safe.

“If you have gas appliances, make sure that your pilot lights are lit. If they smell gas in the house and they are concerned, they can always call 911, and we will come out and check it out,” Simmons said. The Gladewater Fire Department advises people if they are concerned by the odor inside their homes to contact them at 903-845-2484 or call 911 for an emergency.

