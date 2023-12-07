Today is Thursday December 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


What to expect in Houston’s mayoral runoff election

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2023 at 7:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — It’s down to two candidates in the race to lead the nation’s fourth-largest city. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire will face off in Saturday’s runoff election to be the next mayor of Houston. Whitmire and Jackson Lee were the top two vote-getters in the Nov. 7 general election, but neither Democrat received the vote majority required to avoid a runoff. The winner will replace term-limited Democratic Mayor Sylvester Turner. The candidates have clashed on how they would address some of the major challenges facing the city, including crime, infrastructure, affordable housing and its budget.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC