Air Force Reserve staff sergeant arrested for role in the Jan. 6 riot

DALLAS (AP) – A staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve from Texas has been arrested on felony charges in the U.S. Capitol riot, where authorities say he pushed and grabbed police officers and called one officer “a traitor.” Kyle Douglas McMahan was taken into custody in Dallas nearly three years after authorities say he joined the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat with “God” written on it in black marker. After the riot, his online search history included: “Can I resign from the military if I do not want to serve an illegitimate president?” The voice mailbox was full for a number listed for McMahan and a person who answered the phone at a number listed for a relative declined to comment.



