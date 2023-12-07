Today is Thursday December 07, 2023
Judge to consider pregnant woman’s request to have an abortion

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2023 at 4:19 am
AUSTIN (AP) — An unprecedented test of Texas’ strict abortion ban is headed before a court in Austin. A judge on Thursday is set to consider a pregnant woman’s request to be allowed to have an abortion despite the state’s ban. Kate Cox says her fetus has a fatal diagnosis and that doctors say the baby is likely to be stillborn or will live for a week at most. The Center for Reproductive Rights says the lawsuit is believed to be the first of its kind since the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade. Although Texas allows exceptions under the ban, doctors and women have argued that the requirements are so vaguely worded that physicians still won’t risk providing abortion.



