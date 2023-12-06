Inflatable Santa leaves Hollytree residents puzzled

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 6:19 pm

TYLER – A massive inflatable Santa Claus has appeared seemingly out of thin air in the Hollytree subdivision in Tyler. A Hollytree resident told our news partner KETK that the aired-up Chris Kringle has been up for about a week, but its origins are unknown. Another resident said it’s located on an empty lot and nobody knows where it came from. Others also believe it’s a sign that Jolly ‘Ol St. Nicholas is coming to Tyler on Christmas Day. It can be found on 6709 La Costa Drive, Tyler in Hollytree.

Go Back