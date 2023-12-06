Today is Wednesday December 06, 2023
Mike McCarthy hospitalized with appendicitis

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 4:19 pm
FRISCO — Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was hospitalized on Wednesday morning after experiencing abdominal pain which yielded further evaluation. After consulting with doctors, it was determined that McCarthy had acute appendicitis and was slated for surgery this afternoon. McCarthy is expected to be released from the hospital following his surgery on Wednesday and anticipates being on the sideline to coach the Cowboys on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. This from a story posted by Nick Harris on dallascowboys.com

In his place, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and special teams coordinator John Fassel will handle practice on Wednesday and any further days that McCarthy has to miss. Quinn will take McCarthy’s place in Wednesday morning’s press conference and Schottenheimer will take his place on Thursday morning. McCarthy has only missed one game in his 17-year career – a game against the New Orleans Saints in 2021 for testing positive for COVID-19. Dan Quinn stepped in for McCarthy for that game as the acting head coach and has five-plus seasons of head coaching experience from his time in Atlanta.

This is the second surgery that McCarthy has had in 2023 after having a minor back procedure in May that kept him out of rookie mini-camp. While McCarthy is anticipating coaching on Sunday, the practice format this week will have to operate without the head man for at least the beginning of the week.



