Palestine issues boil water notice for two streets

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 3:43 pm

PALESTINE — The City of Palestine has issued a boil water notice due to water line repairs. According to our news partner KETK, the notice issued Wednesday afternoon is for Hamlett Street – from Dailey Street to Palestine Avenue and Future Street – from Hamlett Street to Saltworks Road. These streets will be closed for through traffic until repairs are complete.

