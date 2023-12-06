Today is Wednesday December 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two dead after wreck on Loop 323

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 3:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Two dead after wreck on Loop 323TYLER – Two people are dead after a wreck on Loop 323 Wednesday afternoon. According to our news partners at KETK, authorities are on the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle on Loop 323 at the intersection near the American Legion. Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 271 and officials expect the area to be closed for a few hours while the investigation continues. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No identities have been released, but DPS said both fatalities were in the passenger vehicle.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC