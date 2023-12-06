Today is Wednesday December 06, 2023
Hwy 31 crash leaves one dead

December 6, 2023
Loop 323 crash leaves 2 deadTYLER – In a press release from DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, a three vehicle crash on State Highway 31 East, west of County Road 246 in Tyler Wednesday afternoon has killed one and left four injured. The preliminary investigation states that a 2009 Isuzu Truck, driven by Cameron Reeves, 18 of Hawkins, “failed to stay in single lane” and collided into a Ford F-150. Reeves continued driving and led to Cory Threadgill, 40 of Gladewater, hitting a tree to avoid him. Out of the 5 involved, only Aidan Kelley, 20 of Chandler was declared dead at the scene. Reeves, Threadgill, Robert Pierzchalski, 67 of Henderson and Brandon Carpenter, 42 of Gladewater, were all transported to a Tyler hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



