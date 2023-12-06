No charges in local Christmas parade incident

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 3:21 pm

WHITEHOUSE, Texas – In an updated provided by our news partner KETK, Whitehouse Police have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to charge anyone involved in the throwing of alcohol during the city’s Christmas parade. In a statement, Chief Paul Robeson said they were unable to find evidence that the driver of the vehicle was under the notion that the 3 and 4 year old children in the back seat has thrown out a small-sized bottle of alcohol during the festivities. To find Robeson’s full statement, KETK has provided it here.

