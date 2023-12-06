Today is Wednesday December 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


No charges in local Christmas parade incident

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 3:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


No charges for local Christmas parade incidentWHITEHOUSE, Texas – In an updated provided by our news partner KETK, Whitehouse Police have concluded that there is insufficient evidence to charge anyone involved in the throwing of alcohol during the city’s Christmas parade. In a statement, Chief Paul Robeson said they were unable to find evidence that the driver of the vehicle was under the notion that the 3 and 4 year old children in the back seat has thrown out a small-sized bottle of alcohol during the festivities. To find Robeson’s full statement, KETK has provided it here.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC