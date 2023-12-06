Today is Wednesday December 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Shelter in place for Gladewater until gas leak fixed

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 3:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Shelter in place for some Gladewater residents until gas leak fixedGLADEWATER – Authorities in Gladewater are warning those living in the 300 block of S. Roden Lane after a gas leak was reported. According to our news partner KETK, the leak is a possible hazard to homes and businesses in that area. CenterPoint Energy estimates it will take two to three hours to fix the leak. In the meantime, Gladewater Fire asks that those in this area to close their windows, shut down air and heating, have no open flames and stay indoors until an all-clear is given.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC