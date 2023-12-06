Shelter in place for Gladewater until gas leak fixed

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2023 at 3:35 pm

GLADEWATER – Authorities in Gladewater are warning those living in the 300 block of S. Roden Lane after a gas leak was reported. According to our news partner KETK, the leak is a possible hazard to homes and businesses in that area. CenterPoint Energy estimates it will take two to three hours to fix the leak. In the meantime, Gladewater Fire asks that those in this area to close their windows, shut down air and heating, have no open flames and stay indoors until an all-clear is given.

Go Back